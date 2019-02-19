EJCC protests against harassment of Kashmiris

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 18:
After attacks on employees in Jammu, the Employees Joint Consultative Committee (EJCC) Monday staged a protest against the attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and students studying in different colleges outside the State.
The EJCC members assembled here in Press Enclave and raised slogans in favour of safety to Kashmiris who are currently outside the Valley.
The protesting association members said Kashmiri students studying in different colleges and universities outside the State are facing harassment. “Kashmiri traders and Kashmiri secretariat employees are facing attacks and harassment from last couple of days and that must come to end at an earliest,” they said.
They urged the Governor Satya Pal Malik led administration to ensure safety and protection to all the Kashmiris, adding that those who suffer loss due to the recent attacks must be compensated.