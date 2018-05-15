EJCC condemns use of force on SSA teachers

Srinagar, May 14:
Employees Joint Consultative Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJCC) has strongly condemned the use of force against the protesting SSA teachers who are demanding their salaries at regular basis.
“They (SSA teachers) have been forced to hit the roads by the wrong policies of the state government. They are not being paid their salaries for months due to which their families face hardships,” said EJCC chairman Aijaz Khan in a statement issued to GNS.
He said it is very unfortunate and sorry state of affairs that “nation builders are being victimised by pushing them into financial crises in these hard and crushed times”.
EJJC senior leader Bashir Ahmad Ganaie in a statement said that the government has already announced in the budget 2016-17 about delinking the salaries of SSA teachers but two years have passed and this announcement is yet to be fulfilled.