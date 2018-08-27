EJAC holds sit-in protest

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 26:
Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Sunday held a sit-in at Pratap Park in Srinagar to protest against any move of tampering with Article 35-A.
The EJAC members led by Abdul Qayoom Wani were shouting slogans against any move aimed at tampering with Article 35-A and appealed the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition.
The EJAC members said that employees were a part and parcel of the society and they had always stood with the people of Jammu Kashmir in difficult times.
Addressing the gathering Wani said tempering with Article 35-A would be treated as an onslaught on the emotions, aspirations and interests of people of Jammu Kashmir.
He said EJAC would not allow anybody to play with the sentiments and aspirations of people of Jammu Kashmir and employees of the State were the integral part of the society and would never remain silent or mute spectators on such a sensitive issue and fight tooth and nail for the protection of Article 35-A along with the people of Jammu Kashmir.
Wani appealed the employees of the State to show their serious concern and resentment on this sensitive issue and appealed the apex court to dismiss the petition against Article 35 A to uphold the constitutional guarantee provided in the article to the people of Jammu Kashmir. KNS