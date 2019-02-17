EJAC holds protest in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 16:
A peaceful protest of EJAC leaders was held on Saturday at Press Colony, Srinagar under the leadership of its acting President Fayaz Shabnam.
A statement of the EJAC said the protest was held in lieu of the recent attacks on Kashmiri people in Jammu and other parts of the country.
According to the statement Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam strongly criticized the government for allegedly giving free hand to anti-social elements in Jammu who have destroyed the property worth millions and also injured dozens of Kashmiri people staying there.
He said that Kashmiri people have always been hospitable to other citizens of the country even in terrible times; even then at this time, the people across the country are attacking us. “The whole of Kashmir is in distress over the continuous attacks on Kashmiri people across the country. People outside the valley especially students across the country are in tremendous fear of being attacked,” said Fayaz.