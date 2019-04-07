EJAC district prez, 2 teachers suspended for attending political rallies in Kupwara

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District president EJAC and two teachers were suspended on Saturday after they were found participating in political rallies by Peoples Conference (PC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) separately in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Two government employees – Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Fayaz Mir (EJAC district president Kupwara), a lecturer at Higher Secondary School Hatmullah and Zaheer Ahmad Mirchal, a teacher at Government Higher Secondary School Nawagabra Karnah – were spotted in political rallies at two different places in Karnah held by PDP contesting candidate Abdul Qayoom Wani.

The MCC teams confirm the participation of the teachers in political gatherings in violation of model code of conduct, said an order issued by the District Election Officer Kupwara.

The order reads: “The violation of model code of conduct by any government employee is a matter of serious concern as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India and deserves punitive action within the purview of guidelines laid down in this regard.

“Ghulam Mohammad Mir, lecturer Higher Secondary School Hatmullah Kupwara and Zaheer Ahmad Mirchal, teacher Government Higher Secondary School Nawagabra Karnah are hereby placed under suspension, the order reads.

“Ghulam Mohammad Mir is attached to the Office of the Deputy District Election Officer Kupwara and Zaheer Ahmad Mirchal is attached with the Office of the Sub Divisional Magistrate Tangdar, Karnah with immediate effect.

“Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara shall conduct an enquiry into the matter of MCC violation committed by Ghulam Mohammad Mir and sub divisional magistrate Tangdar Karnah shall conduct enquiry into the matter of MCC violation committed by Zaheer Ahmad Mirchal. Both the officers will furnish their report within 15 days.”

In another similar order issued by the District Election Officer Kupwara, Ali Gowhar Khan, Master Government High School Gundishart, Karnah was suspended after he was spotted by the video surveillance team participating in a gathering organized by Raja Aijaz Ali Khan, a contesting candidate from Peoples Conference for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

The reports from MCC teams confirmed the participation of the accused official in the political gathering in violation of model conduct, the order reads. After examining the video clip and the photograph furnished by video surveillance team, Tehsildar Karnah confirmed the participation of the accused employee in the said political gathering.

Keeping in view the reports pending enquiry Ali Gowhar Khan, Master Government High school Gundshart Karnah is hereby placed under suspension and attached to office of the Deputy District Election Kupwara, the order further said, a copy of which lies with GNS.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Tangdar Karnah shall conduct the enquiry into the matter and submit his report within 15 days, the order added.

