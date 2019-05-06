EJAC discusses daily wagers’ regularization, abolishment of SRO 202

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A meeting of Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) was conducted here on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam.

EJAC in a statement issued here said that various issues related to the welfare of employees were discussed especially abolishment of SRO 202 and the regularisation of daily wagers on fast track basis in the meeting. The issue regarding pending salaries of daily wagers was also discussed. EJAC urged the government to resolve all these issues at the earliest so that the employees heave a sigh of relief.

Shabnam also sought the support of all the leaders and units of EJAC to make it vibrant, robust and strong. The leaders were instructed to maintain a close rapport with the field functionaries and in this regard the district presidents were told to organise get-together and meetings in their respective districts. The leaders of all the constituent factions of Employees’ Joint Action Committee presented their views and pledged their support to the organization. Employees Joint Action Committee has a history of bailing out the employees of the state from troubles and it has solved several issues confronted by the employees of the state.

Seniors leaders of EJAC including Khurshid Ahmad Bhat, Shabir Ahmad Langoo, Wajahat Durani, Muhammad Akbar Khan, Dr. Manzoor, Malik Latief, Shabir Ahmad and Nazir Ahmad Khan participated in the meeting.