EJAC delegation meets Principal Secy Finance

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of EJAC under the leadership of its president Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam met Principal Secretary to the Government Finance Department, J&K, Arun Kumar Mehta.

In the meeting a threadbare discussion was held regarding various issues related to the welfare of employees especially abolishment of SRO 202, regularisation of daily wagers on fast-track basis and release of their pending salaries, pending cases of GP fund in treasuries, release of second installment of 7th pay commission of pensioners, pay anamoly matter especially grade of pre revised 6500-10500 and various financial issues of the Education department particularly the SSA teachers.

Mehta gave them assurance of all the necessary action to take place regarding the welfare of employees.

He also asked for a second meeting in which the detailed discussion would be done regarding various issues.

EJAC thanked Mehta for his time and cooperation and expressed hope that the meeting would bear some positive results.

EJAC also held a brief meet with Director Codes, Finance, Shadi Lal Pandita and discussed various financial issues of employees with him.