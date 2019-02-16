EJAC condemns attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu

AgenciesSrinagar
Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) condemning the attack on Kashmiris in Jammu Saturday organised protests in Srinagar aand other parts of valley.
Members of the EJAC led by its president Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam assembled at Press Enclave at Partap Park near here and raised slogans against attack on Kashmiris in winter capital, Jammu and other parts of the country during the past 48 hours.
Demanding immediate action against all those involved in these attack, Shabnam alleged that anti-social elements were given a free hand to target Kashmiri people and their properties.
Amid curfew in Jammu after torching of vehicles and clashes, reports are rife that Kashmiris are being harrassed in Jammu and other states. Clashes in Jammu were witnessed after Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.