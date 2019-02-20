EJAC calls for pen-down strike on Feb 22

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 19:
Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Tuesday said that it would observe pen-down strike and protest on 22 February against harassment of Kashmiris in Jammu and outside the State.
Addressing media persons at Kashmir Press Club here, EJAC chairman Fayaz Ahmad Shabnum said that EJAC has also taken Jammu government employees on board before announcing the program.
“We urge all government employees to make this pen-down strike and protests successful. Jammu employees have also agreed to be the part of this pen-down strike and protests,” he said.
Shabnum said that most of the Darbar move employees and their families are at the verge of starvation as no supply of essential commodities including vegetables and milk reached to them.
He said, “The milkman who used to supply milk every day to their quarters was not allowed by police to deliver the product. We don’t know exactly what harm people and police want to inflict to the Kashmiris in Jammu,” he said.
He said no miscreant was arrested in Jammu for committing violence neither any case was registered. (CNS)