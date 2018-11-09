EJAC 3rd front delegation calls on Chief Conservator Forests

Urges him to release pending wages of casual labourers
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 08:
A high-level delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee 3rd front headed by senior trade union leader and General Secretary, Syed Ghulam Rasool Geelani on Thursday met Chief Conservator of Forests at Srinagar.
Geelani as per a statement issued here urged the Chief Conservator to release the pending wages of casual labours, especially Sindh and Kehmail divisions.
Chief Conservator assured the delegation that they will release soon the pending wages.
“The department is also worried for the casual labours posted after 2015, for which a committee constituted headed by Irfan Rasool Conservator North for enquiries and at the same time take a deep notice of DFO Sindh, other issues which takes up are holding of DPC risk allowances two and half Sundays,” he said.
He also assured all pending issue will be taken with higher ups soon. The association assured the Chief Conservator of full support in every manner.
The leaders who attended the meeting include Ab Ahad Bandroo President, Gul Mohammad Mehdi Chief Organiser, Secretary Ali Mohammad Mir zahoor Ahmad Farooq Ahmed and others. (KNS)