Eighty-six security personnel promoted in J&K

Agencies

Srinagar

As many as 86 personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir police security wing were granted promotion on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

He said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Security, Home Guard and Law & Order, Muneer Ahmad Khan granted in-situ promotion to the 86 personnel.


The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) constituted by the ADGP, cleared these In-situ promotions of personnel from various subordinate units of Security Wing which included two Head constables, 76 selection grade constables, four constables and four followers.


While issuing the promotion orders, Khan greeted all the promoted officials and exhorted upon them to work with same zeal and zest for the betterment of society in general and Police Department in particular.

