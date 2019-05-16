Eighth World Wonder

May 16, 2019 | Dear Editor,

Recently, the government inaugurated and threw open the flyover or Grade Separator near Tourist Reception Centre. Although it has added to the convenience of commuters, particularly those travelling from the Circuit House, we wonder about the old roundabout that had become iconic and almost heritage here. The fountain near the roundabout was the most pleasing part for the commuters. This fountain is now the Eighth Wonder of the World, resting under the flyover. We have never seen a fountain in the world that rests under a flyover. If the authorities make a large hole in the Grade Separator where the fountain lies, it would be a spectacle, to see the water gushing from beneath in the middle of the road. Out of curiosity alone – if the Grade Separator was to be built, shouldn’t the fountain have been removed first? What was the purpose of keeping it under the flyover all this time? We hope the government is not preserving it as a heritage symbol, under the flyover of course.

Ishfaq Ahmed