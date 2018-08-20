Eight years and counting, slain Umer Qayoom’s family awaits justice

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 19:
As everybody is busy with shopping for Eid celebrations, the family of slain Umar Qayoom of Malik Sahab Soura, allegedly tortured to death in 2010 in police station Soura Srinagar, are waiting in despair to get justice.
21-year-old, Umar’s sister, Urziba Qayoom after narrating the tale of agonies and wounds of her family said, “Since my brother become prey of police personnel, my mother has been fighting against all lost hopes believing that one day justice will be delivered to my innocent brother who was killed brutally by police forces inside the jail.”
She said that they haven’t celebrated any Eid since her brother was killed, saying, “There is no Eid for us because police have snatched our cause of happiness.”
Urziba while lamenting on the case of her slain brother said, “No development is taking place instead, only hearing after hearing is going on with regard to this case.”
She said, “We have been also asking to register an FIR which is also not being accepted by the police authorities.”
Umar’s sister was talking here at Press Enclave Srinagar on Saturday where she told reporters that “sometimes we are being asked to take compensation to withdraw the case but we never agreed for that and from very beginning, we have been demanding to disclose the identity of the culprits involved in his cold-blooded murder of my brother.”
She was carrying a banner reading, “I want to celebrate Eid with my brother Umer, can you bring him back.”
“When my brother was killed on August 25 in the year 2010, police that time told us to bury the body, saying that the issue could spark unrest and “we agreed for that bit”, and nine months later, after burying my brother, police authorities again asked us for the exhumation of the body for the post-mortem report,” she said
Urziba said, “Now the police authorities are taking advantage of that issue that we did not allow them for the exhumation of the body and are deliberately pushing the case to be disposed of, even sometimes police is giving a senseless statement by accusing the family of Umar’s killing.”
She said that when police and human rights authorities excluding National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) were giving such excuses for delay in the case, that time “we thought that there seems to be no governing authority which could deliver justice for deceased Umar”.
The family members of slain Umar said that NHRC has told the state that this case is fit for the registration of an FIR but that too was denied, saying that “it has no jurisdiction in Jammu and Kashmir”.
Umar’s father, Abdul Qayoom said that the information and status given to courts are factually incorrect and thus are being misled by police and government agencies.
He said that our case is registered in Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) but so far no justice have been delivered to us.
He said, “ML Koul Commission also has directed the police for the registration of the case, but no FIR was lodged.”
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com