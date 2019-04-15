Eight suspected drug peddlers arrested in JK

April 15, 2019 | PTI

Eight suspected drug peddlers, including two couples, were arrested Sunday after huge amounts of drugs and intoxicant capsules were found in their possession in separate operations in Rajouri, Reasi and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Two couples -- Mohammad Hafiz and his wife Saima Akhter, of Chassana Reasi, and Shabir Hussain and his wife Parvez Akhtar, of Rajouri -- were arrested after 6,480 intoxicant capsules and 40 bottles of banned syrup were found in their vehicle at Muradpur near Rajouri district, an official spokesman said.

Three suspected drug peddlers, Sahil Sharma, Rakesh Bhagat and Randhir Singh, were arrested in Reasi district after 4.5 grams of heroin was found in their possession during a routine inspection, he said.

The official said another alleged drug peddler, Santokh Singh of Punjab, was arrested after 30 kg poppy straw was found in his tanker during checking at Tapyal in Samba district.

All the arrested persons were booked under the NDPS act and the contraband was seized, the spokesman added. PTI TAS IJT