Eight shops looted in Baramulla’s Jadeed market

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Dec 07:
At least eight shops and godowns were looted by burglars during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Jadeed market in North Kashmir’s Baramulla town.
Reports said that burglars broke the shutters of at least eight shops and godowns and decamped with goods worth lakhs of rupees in Mohalla Jadeed market of Baramulla town.
General Secretary of Baramulla Traders Baramulla said that unknown burglars looted eight shops in the town.
“Eight shops were looted by unknown thieves past night in Jadeed market in the town. We had called for a one day strike against the burglary, however Baramulla police assured us that the culprits will be arrested within no time,” Mughloo said.
He appealed the district administration to heighten the vigil during night hours in the market.
Police said that a case has been registered and a manhunt was launched to nab the robbers.