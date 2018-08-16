About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Eight injured in Baramulla road accident

Published at August 16, 2018 12:46 PM 0Comment(s)1902views


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla

At least eight passengers were injured in a road accident at Nowpora village in North Kashmir’s district on Thursday morning.


Reports said that eight passengers were injured when the passenger vehicle in which they were traveling turned turtle near Nowpora village some 17 kilometers away from Baramulla town.

Eyewitness said that a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK05 4851 was on its way to Baramulla from Khaitangan village where it turned turtle when the driver lost control over the vehicle, resulting in  injuries to eight passengers.

All the injured were rushed to the local hospital for treatment, they said.

More details awaited.

