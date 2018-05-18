Eight health employees suspended in Pattan

Noor ul HaqPattan:
Eight employees of Health Department were placed under suspension on Thursday for unauthorized absence from the office in Pattan area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
During a surprise check of Sub centre Singhpora Pattan and Sub centre Khanpath Pattan, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Pattan Dr Masrat Iqbal found eight employees absent from duty.
An official said that sub centre at Khanpath Pattan was found locked during the surprise check.
BMO Pattan Dr Masrat Iqbal told Rising Kashmir that eight paramedics employees of the Health Department have been suspended for being absent unauthorizedly from their duty.
He said that an inquiry has been set up and investigation is going on.
An official at block medical office Pattan said that after the suspension orders of eight employees at Pattan, a meeting was held in civil secretariat between BMO Pattan and Minister for Higher Education and MLA Pattan Imran Raza Ansari, wherein it was decided that if any permanent or HDF employee is found creating hurdles or any sort of problems in the health sector, he/she shallbe disengaged or relieved from services without any prior notice.