Eight detained for unlawful activities in Rajouri

Published at August 26, 2018 03:21 PM 0Comment(s)810views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

Eight persons allegedly involved in unlawful activities, including drug trafficking, were today taken into preventive custody in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said.

 

While five persons were detained from Budhal, three others were taken into preventive custody from Kandi belt on the orders issued by executive magistrates after police stations concerned submitted dossiers against them, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said.

