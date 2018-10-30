Eight Army men injured in Rajwar blast

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Eight Army men including an officer were injured in a blast at Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday.
Reports said that a domination party of Army’s 21 RR, led by an officer of Major rank Surab Suman, was passing through the woods of Nagranad area of Zatchaldara, Rajwar when the blast occurred.
Police sources, however, said that the grenade exploded accidentally while an Army officer was giving the demonstration to the troops in the woods.
In the blast, eight Army men including an Army major suffered serious injuries, they said.
All the injured were taken to Army hospital Drugmulla where from two seriously wounded including the army major were referred to Army’s 92 base hospital, Srinagar for specialized treatment.
An Army official also confirmed injuries to four troops and said that the nature of blast was being ascertained. (GNS)
(Representational picture)