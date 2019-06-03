Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid (AAJ) Srinagar said that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers would be offered as per programme at the historic Eidgah in Srinagar at 10:00 AM.

"Prior to Eid prayers Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would shed light on the philosophy of Eid ul-Fitr in his sermon from which will commence at 9:00 am," he said.



AAJ has urged the people to participate in the Ijtima in large numbers to express unity and maintain discipline.



People are urged to bring prayer mats along.



"In case of Rain or bad weather Eid namaaz will be offered at historic Jama Masjid. The timings for namaaz and waaz will remain the sam," he said.