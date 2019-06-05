Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with fervour in JK

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with traditional fervour in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.



Muslims offered Eid prayers at Eidgahs and mosques and greeted each other.



Major congregations were witnessed at the famous Jamia Masjid and Hazratbal mosque in Srinagar city. Large congregations were also witnessed in other districts and towns in the state.

Protests and clashes were also witnessed at few places including Srinagar's Downtown area amid tight security arrangements.



Various religious and political leaders greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.