Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Kargil

June 04, 2019 | Agencies

Eid-ul-Fitr, culminating the holy fasting month of Ramazan, was on Tuesday celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety in Shia dominated Kargil in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the Sunni sect of the Muslims did not celebrate the festival in the entire Ladakh region , including Leh, Kargil and Drass -- second coldest place in the world after Siberia.

Ulmas of the Shia sect had last night announced that Shawal moon was sighted in Kargil and Eid festival will be celebrated on Tuesday.

[UNI]