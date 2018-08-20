About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Eidgah at 9 am

Published at August 20, 2018 01:42 AM 0Comment(s)321views

Mirwaiz to deliver Eid sermon at 8 am


Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Eidgah at 9 am

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 19:

Secretary Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid (AAJ) Srinagar has announced that Eid-ul-Adha prayers would be offered at Eidgah in Srinagar at 09 am.
Prior to Eid prayers, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman would shed light on the philosophy of Eid-ul-Adha in his sermon which would commence at 8 am.
AAJ has urged the people to participate in the Ijtima in large numbers to express unity and maintain discipline.
“People are urged to bring prayer mats (Jai Namaz) along,” AAJ said.
In case of rain or bad weather, Eid prayers would be offered at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and the timings for prayers and sermon would remain same.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top