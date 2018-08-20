Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Eidgah at 9 am

Mirwaiz to deliver Eid sermon at 8 am
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 19:
Secretary Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid (AAJ) Srinagar has announced that Eid-ul-Adha prayers would be offered at Eidgah in Srinagar at 09 am.
Prior to Eid prayers, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman would shed light on the philosophy of Eid-ul-Adha in his sermon which would commence at 8 am.
AAJ has urged the people to participate in the Ijtima in large numbers to express unity and maintain discipline.
“People are urged to bring prayer mats (Jai Namaz) along,” AAJ said.
In case of rain or bad weather, Eid prayers would be offered at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and the timings for prayers and sermon would remain same.