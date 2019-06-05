June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Muslims across Jammu Kashmir would celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the holy festival, on Wednesday to mark the culmination of the sacred month of Ramadan.

The Shawal Moon was sighted this evening following which announcement were made over the Eid.

Thousands of people are expected to attend congregational Eid prayers in Eidgahs, Masjids and shrines across the State where Islamic jurists and clerics would shed light on the significance of the festival.

The biggest gathering of devotees is expected at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and Hazratbal shrine.

Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is scheduled to address the people ahead of Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made all necessary arrangements for the devotees.

The traffic department has also made arrangements including temporary parking slots at various places including Eidgah here.

After the prayers, people generally visit their relatives to extend Eid greetings.



