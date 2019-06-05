Eid prayers to be offered at Jamia Masjid

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In view of inclement weather and Eidgah Srinagar being unfit for prayers, the Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid (AAJ) Srinagar Tuesday announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered now at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar at 10:00 am.

Prior to Eid prayers, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would shed light on the philosophy of Eid ul-Fitr in his sermon which will commence at 9:00 am.

AAJ in a statement issued to KNS urged people to participate in the Ijtima in large numbers to express unity and maintain discipline.