Eid prayers to be offered at Jamia Masjid

In view of inclement weather and Eidgah Srinagar being unfit for prayers, the Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid (AAJ) Srinagar Tuesday announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered now at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar at 10:00 am.
Prior to Eid prayers, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would shed light on the philosophy of Eid ul-Fitr in his sermon which will commence at 9:00 am.
AAJ in a statement issued to KNS urged people to participate in the Ijtima in large numbers to express unity and maintain discipline.
