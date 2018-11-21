About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Eid milad ul nabi celebrated in Kotranka with zeal and enthusiasm.

Kotranka :

Eid milad ul Nabi was celebrated in Kotranka with zeal and enthusiasm. Hundreds of people devotees gathered in Eid gah Kotranka where Mufti Ghulam Mohiudin address the gathering lesson teaching of Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) life.
Hundreds of people took rally from police station to bus stand and from hospital to Eidgha Kotranka. Many senior citizens, senior political leaders and Islamic clerics were also present in the gathering at Eidgha .
Mufti Ghulam Mohiuudin also prayed for peace in world.
He also prayed for peace in country and also appealed people to live with love and spread love to other.

 

