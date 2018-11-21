Eid Milad celebrated with fervour in JK

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 21:
Eid Milad, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was celebrated with traditional religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday with Masjids and shrines witnessing mass gatherings and prayers.
The Eid Milad is celebrated on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.
The largest gathering in Srinagar was witnessed at Hazartbal shrine. Thousands of devotees thronged the shrine to have a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The devotees also participated in nightlong prayers and prayed for peace and humanity.
At Shaheed Gunj, hundreds of people joined Milad rally and chanted pro-Islamic slogans. The rally was later joined by chairman of Karwani Islami, Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Hami.
A massive rally was taken out by the KarwaniIslami to mark the Eid-e-Milad celebrations. The participants in the rally recited verses and praises in favour of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The rally, which started from Karwani Islami Central office Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, passed through various areas of Srinagar and later culminated at Jamia Qadria Sumbal, Shadipora where devotees had assembled to have the glimpse of holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Addressing the devotees at Shadipora, the Karwani Islami patron, Hami said the success of life lies in the footsteps of beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and the solution to all issues is in the same path.
People in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley also took out Milad rallies.
While addressing devotees at Imam Bara Bota Kadal, scholars said the love for Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the basic reason for the unity among Muslims.
“Milad shows sincere belief and love for our beloved Prophet (SAW),” they said and stressed on people to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit.
President Anjuman Shari Shian, Aga Syed Hasan Al Mosvi Al Safvi could mot lead the Milad procession due to illness.
Special congregational prayers were also held at JenabSahabSoura, Asar-e-Sharif Shahri Kalashpora, Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Maula, Ziarat Hazrat Dastgeer Sahab (RA), Syed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) Sonwar, Khawaja Naqshband Sahab (RA) and Ziarat Makhdoom Sahib (RA).
In Baramulla, a Milad rally was taken out from Ziyarat of Hazrat Syed Muhammad Janbaz Wali Alie-hi Rahma, Khanpora to main ChowkBaramulla.
In Pulwama, thousands of devotees took out Milad processions and were seen moving towards Pulwama town amid chanting of pro-Islamic slogans. People from Murran, Trichal , Naira, Tahab , Pathan and adjoining areas participated in the processions.
Mirwaiz Pulwama, Moulana Mohammad Akram, lead a procession from Washbugh area. The procession culminated at Murran Chowk Pulwama.
Special prayers were held at Masjids and shrines in Anantnag, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian, Tangmarg, Beerwah, Kangan, Sumbal, Hajin.
Reports from Kargil said that thousands of people celebrated Eid Milad-u-Nabi (SAW) in the town, where religious scholars threw light on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Milad processions were also taken out in Jammu, Kishtwar, Bhaderwah and Pir Panchal areas.
Meanwhile, people across the valley have expressed their sincere gratitude for the Waqf board for keeping all the arrangements at place.
Thousands of devotees from far-flung areas, who thronged to Hazratbal shrine to have the glimpse of holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), thanked Waqf board for arranging transport for them to make their travel convenient.