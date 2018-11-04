Ehtisham’s distressed family pleads him to return home

Musaib MehrajSrinagar:
Family of Ehtesham Bilal on Saturday appealed their son to shun militancy and return home for the distressed parents and inconsolable sister.
Ehtisham who went missing a few days ago from Sharda University and his photograph posing as IS militant started making rounds on social media.
Ehtisham’s family comprising of his agonized mother, father and sister in a state of shock appealed to their son to return to his family.
Ehtesham, a resident of Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar, went missing on Sunday from his hostel at Sharda University, in Greater Noida.
Ehtisham went missing nearly a month after he was assaulted during a group clash at the varsity between Indian and Afghani students.
His picture along with voice note made rounds on the internet on Friday evening and went viral immediately. In the voice note, it was clearly evident that Ehtesham pledged to lend his support to Islamic State, which the police claimed to hardly have any presence in the state.
While the Jammu and Kashmir police, Chief Dilbag Singh said they are verifying the authenticity of the audio clip, the inconsolable family tried to reach Ehtesham through the media.
Ehtisham’s father, Bilal Ahmad, appealed to the militant group to let his son return to the family as he was young and his family needed his support.
"I heard your audio message and I am completely shocked. You are talking about Islam and according to Islam, heaven lies under the feet of a mother, and father is the door to heaven," Bilal addressed his son.
Bilal ordered his son and also made a humble request to return to his family, especially his mother who is distressed. “She hasn't eaten anything since you went missing. I am also a heart patient," he said.
Bilal also appealed militants helplessly and said, "My son is young and naive. For God's sake send him home. Have mercy on us, Allah will bless you. Ehtesham's young sister, Hadiqa remains inconsolable since he went missing. "What will our mother do. You must return home," she appealed her brother.