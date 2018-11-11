Ehtisham was OGW: Police

Srinagar:
Superintendent of Police, North, Srinagar city, Sajad Shah on Sunday said that Ehtisham Bilal had “liking” for militancy and was an over ground worker—who closely worked for slain militant, Fahad Mushtaq Waza.
“He had a liking for militants. He was friend and an Over Ground Worker of Faid Mushtaq Waza,” Shah revealed. The SP said that a stone pelting case was registered against him in 2015 at Police Station Nowhatta. He said that IS has also not rebutted the audio clip that has been circulated on social media in Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief, Dilbag Singh had identified the two militants killed in a recent gunfight with the forces in Fateh Kadal as Mehraj ud Din Bangroo and Faid Mushtaq Waza. Waza, who also lived in Khanyar, was a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant—who was killed along with his associate Mehraj-ud-din Bangroo in a gunfight with forces on Oct 17.