Efforts underway to trace out missing Kashmiri student: Veeri

‘Govt has so far failed to show any promptness’
Srinagar:
The government on Tuesday said that efforts were underway to trace out MBBS student from Kupwara who is missing in Odhisa for nearly a month. Reports that he has been abducted by Maoists also surfaced but were rejected by Odhisa Police.
Suhail Aijaz, a resident of Marsari, Chowkibal, Kupwara, pursuing MBBS since 2016 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, Odisha, went missing on February 9 two days after his parents transferred some money in his account on his asking.
On Monday, posters surfaced in Baramunda Bus stand in Odhisa state purportedly by Maoists with the claim that Suhail was in their custody and would be released in lieu of their leader.
The Maoists as per the poster have threatened to kill Suhail after a week, in case their leader was not released in a stipulated time.
Soon JK Police, as well as their counterparts in Odhisa, contested the veracity of the posters stating that the Maoists may claim through media, not through posters. However, the worried parents of Suhail have gone tizzy and have urged the authorities not to take the threat lightly rather make tangible efforts to trace out their son.
Father of Suhail, Aijaz Ahmad Khataria told Srinagar-based news agency GNS that the state government has so far failed to show any promptness in tracing out his son.
He said that seriousness of the state government can be gauged from the fact that the chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has spoken about Suhail “just once, that too on social media, on Tuesday, when already a month had elapsed”.
Mehbooba on Twitter had urged her Odhisa counterpart to take swift action in tracing out the missing MBBS student. “Concerning reports coming in about a Kashmiri student, Suhail Aijaz of Kupwara being kidnapped in Odisha. I request the authorities to investigate & take swift action. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha,” she tweeted.
“We have seen that real efforts are lacking not only in the state but also by the government of Odhiasa. When our government has failed us, what expectations can we have from Odhisa administration,” Aijaz said.
GNS took the concern of the family with PDP senior leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri who said that JK police has already taken up the issue with their counterparts in Odhisa and efforts are underway to trace out the missing boy.
Asked why JK government and Odhisa administration were taking Maoist angle lightly, the minister responded, “I will take up the issue with JK DGP who in turn will contact his counterpart in Odhisa to speed up the probe so that the student is traced unharmed.”
He said that requests have already been made to the Odhisa administration to speed up the probe. (GNS)
