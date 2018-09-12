Efforts underway to bring Bollywood back, remove negative perception: Dir Tourism

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 11:
Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani that the serious efforts are underway to bring back the Bollywood to the Valley for filming and other related activities.
The Director was interacting with media fraternity while taking a location detour of various places of the Srinagar city especially Dal and Nigeen Lake along with famous Bollywood star and director ManojBajpayee, who is in the valley for shooting a family soap ‘Family Man’.
Jeelani further said that the State has been much sought-after filming destination during the 60s, 70s and 80s of the twentieth century wherein several Bollywood blockbusters were extensively shot in the valley. He said that the government is taking serious initiatives to revive the connection so that serious filming is done here wherein the local artists and people connected with this trade would also get benefitted.
The Director further said that by coming to the Valley to complete their film projects, the Bollywood would also contribute its bit in removing the negative perception. He said that the Valley is safe for tourists as well as filming and other adventure and recreational activities.