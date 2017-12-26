Efforts on to strengthen sports infrastructure across JK: Lal Singh

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment,Choudhary Lal Singh, said that the Government is developing advanced sports edifice in the state with focus on rural and remote pockets.
According to an official spokesman, This was stated by the Minister while addressing a large gathering of people at the concluding day of 10-day Chief Minister’s T20 Premier League organized for women by Home Guards, Civil Defence, State Disaster Relief Fund, SCA and J&K State Sports Council at Parade ground, here today.
Director General of Police, Dr S P Vaid, Director Social Forestry Ashwani Gupta, Secretary Sports Council, Waheed Para, Director General Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF Dilbagh Singh, Chief Conservator of Forests Farooq Gillani, Vice Chairman Sports Council RanjeetKalra, Member Sports Council Rajesh Gill besides other senior officers of Police and civil administration were present on the occasion, the official added.
Speaking on the occasion, Singh congratulated the organizers for successful conduct of this tournament.
He said that such tournaments will help the State cricketers to hone their skills besides helping promoting friendly relationship among people of different cultures and traditions.
Singh highlighted various reformative steps that have been taken up by the Government in making all necessary sports facilities available to the players of the State especially those living in rural and far-off pockets.
Singh said that the Government is also initiating various measures to promote sports activities in the rural pockets at par with urban pockets by providing all infrastructure facilities so that the youth of the areas could play national and international competitions and bring laurels for the State.
He said that massive sports infrastructure has been created across the State over past years to revive the sports culture in the State and groom talent of the youth.
He said Government is also making concerted efforts to organize sports events at districts level to identify and promote available talent.
Singh further said there was no dearth of talent in the State and it is essential to provide youth with opportunities to exhibit their talents.
He said Government has started several mega projects to strengthen and upgrade sports infrastructure adding that funds worth crores have been earmarked for construction of stadiums in tehsil and district levels.
Later, the Minister and DGP J&K Police also distributed mementos among the winning teams of the 10-day long Chief Minister’s T-20 Premier League for women, the official added.
0 Comment(s)