Efforts on to promote animal, sheep sectors as viable economic avenues: Samoon

‘400 VAS posts to be filled under Rehbar-e-Pashu Palan’
‘400 VAS posts to be filled under Rehbar-e-Pashu Palan’
SRINAGAR, AUGUST 21:
Principal Secretary, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Tuesday said efforts are afoot to promote sheep, animal and fisheries sectors in the State.
He said that establishment of Veterinary University and Hospitals at easily accessible areas, development of old infrastructure, Horse Race Ground and Polo Ground is under active consideration of the Government. He said that these initiatives will help to further promote animal and sheep husbandry sectors in the State.
The Principal Secretary was interacting with the Veterinary Assistant Surgeons of Animal, Sheep Husbandry Departments, J&K Veterinary Doctors Association and officers of allied departments in a meeting held here today.
He directed the officers to work with utmost dedication and in close coordination for the better development of the department and welfare of the farmers. He also stressed for providing good quality and high breed livestock to the farmers.
He also said that unemployment is a big challenge in the state and asked the concerned to aware the youth about the schemes and benefits of rearing of livestock so that they can earn their livelihood.
He said that presently there are 1200 unemployed Veterinary Assistant Surgeons (VAS) out of which more than 400 will be recruited very soon under Rehbar-e-Pashu Palan scheme.
During the meeting, the VAS put forth their various demands including promotion in all cadres, filling up of all officer posts, up gradation of poor and outdated infrastructure, re-organization of department and change of nomenclature of different cadres.
Other issues including incentivization of services on farms, labs and veterinary Hospitals, NPA to doctors, Cadre review, Election to state veterinary council, issuance of substandard drugs, inspection, quality check and rate fixation of milk, mutton and poultry by AH department, creation of veterinary university in the state and saving departmental assets were also raised.
Responding to the demands, Samoon assured them that all of their genuine demands will be looked into.
Director Animal Husbandry M Y Chaproo, Director Sheep Husbandry Mohammed Shareef and other concerned attended the meeting.