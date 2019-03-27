Efforts on to counter negative perception about Kashmir: Ganai

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Addresses JK Tourism Conclave in Mumbai

Underlining the need for changing media-made public perception about of Jammu and Kashmir, Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today urged the country’s leading tour operators to start sending tourists to J&K so that they relish the State’s diverse splendour.

Ganai was speaking at an impressive ‘J&K Tourism Conclave’ organized jointly by the J&K Tourism Department and J&K Hoteliers Club.

The Advisor while appreciating the warmth extended by the tour operators from Gujarat and Maharashtra to the delegates from J&K promised better packaged and improved facilities for the tourists visiting the State that offers refreshing vistas in pilgrim, heritage and leisure tourism.

Secretary Tourism Rigzin Sampheal, Director, Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director Tourism Jammu O P Bhagat, President Maharashtra Tour Operators Association (MTOA) Sudhir Patil, Chairman J&K Hoteliers Club Mushtaq A Chaya, President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sheikh Ashiq and other delegates also addressed the Conclave.

Chaya led 40 delegates from J&K which include President KCCI, associations heads of hotels, tours operators and houseboat owners from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions of the state to make the Conclave a grand success.

The Conclave which attracted by over 300 tour operators, destination management sellers from Maharashtra and Gujarat also saw the presence of Bollywood actors Shahbaz Khan, Imran Khan, Muzamil Ibrahim and others.

“We are here to reassure you that Kashmir is as safe for tourists as any part of the country and it is only because of the sustained unconstructive media campaigns that a negative perception is being created about Kashmir,” Ganai said and added that a series of similar events are being organized across the country to dispel these flimsy apprehensions about Kashmir and facilitate tourists to enjoy the splendour and hospitality of the State.

“We have started with Mumbai as J&K gets bulk of its tourists from the western part of the country," said Ganai adding that the Government is planning a Tourism Conclave in Srinagar around the Tulip Festival next month.

He said he was overwhelmed by the response and sentiment of the tourism and travel players in Mumbai towards Jammu and Kashmir and its people.

Ganai said while Kashmir, with its lush green valleys and meadows, continues to be a star attraction, a flow of tourists to Ladakh and Jammu has also grown considerably.

He said besides the huge influx of pilgrim tourists to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, steps have been taken to promote Jammu as an independent leisure destination.

Stressing upon the tour operators to coordinate with their local counterparts in offering attractive family packages, Ganai said the tour operators are the most important link between the state and the visitors. Expressing gratitude to tour and travel players in promoting J&K during its most-troubled times and keeping the enterprise of hope afloat, Ganai said the State is also working to highlight its rich pilgrim, heritage and culture in the State. “We will showcase heritage sites of all the three regions so that the visitors are able to see new places of interest in the State,” he said and complimented the tourism stakeholders of J&K for offering best hospitality to the visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Tourism, Rigzin Sampheal elaborated in detail the unique tourist attractions in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. He said the Department is getting a lot of inquiries for the shooting of films and some big events are in the pipeline.

About the safety of the tourists, Sampheal said tourists in Kashmir are as safe as tourists at Juhu beach and travellers should without any hesitation visit the J&K for memorable holidays.

Mushtaq Chaya in his welcome address assured the gathering about the safety of tourists in Kashmir.

He said the service providers in Kashmir are going out of their way to ensure that the tourists are comfortable and leave back with happy memories.

He said Maharashtra and Gujarat is one of the main markets for Kashmir where marketing at regular intervals was very important.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Patil, President, Maharashtra Tour Operators Association (MTOA) said Maharashtra and J&K have traditionally been very connected with each other as far as the tourism industry is concerned. "J&K has the privilege of receiving the highest number of travellers from the State of Maharashtra. J&K, which is number one tourism destination as for as its pristine beauty is concerned, enjoys full support from the people of Maharashtra and also by its Bollywood filmmakers for long," he said.

He said virgin beauty of Kashmir has attracted hundreds of filmmakers and the iconic films the Bollywood industry has ever produced since 1960s.

Earlier, the Advisor and Secretary Tourism addressed the local media from Maharashtra.

The department is also organizing more road shows within and outside the country including Pune, Ahmadabad, Chennai, Dhaka etc. to woo tourists to the J&K State.