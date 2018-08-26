Efforts afoot to supply uninterrupted electricity to consumers: Div Com

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 25:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan Saturday said government is working round-the-clock to provide better and uninterrupted electricity to the consumers in valley.
Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while chairing a meeting regarding ROW (right on way) and construction of transmission lines of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).
The meeting was informed that the transmission lines associated with Kishen-Ganga Hydro Electric Power are running from Baramulla-Budgam-Pulwama districts under Double and Multi-Circuit transmission lines.
On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner stressed on speedy completion of land transfer to the PDD for expediting department’s developmental projects.
He stressed upon the engineers of PDD and PGCIL to work with better coordination, added zeal and in synergy with the concerned Deputy Commissioners so that the bottlenecks, if any, in the execution of projects are removed at an earliest.
Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Chief Engineer (S&O) PDD, Chief Engineer (EM&RE) PDD, GM PGCIL, Assistant Commissioner, Collector PDD and other concerned officers attended the meeting.