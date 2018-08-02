Effects of unemployment

In Jammu Kashmir nearly 10.35 per cent of population falls under the Below Poverty Line category with the rural areas holding more poor than the urban areas
Unemployment is a phenomenon that occurs when a person who is actively searching for employment is unable to find work. Unemployment is often used as a measure of the health of the economy. There are two broadest categories of unemployment namely voluntary and involuntary unemployment.
When unemployment is voluntary, it means that a person has left his job willingly in search of other employment. When it is involuntary, it means that a person has been fired or laid off and now must look for another job.
The increases or decrease rate in unemployment in a society may depend upon government avenues, human resources, poverty, social issues, education system, services sector, skill development etc.
According to the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy Private LTD. release data current with the figures of the unemployment rate at all India level. The unemployment rate increased to 6.1 per cent in February 2018. It was 5 per cent in January and less than 5 per cent in the preceding two months. The 6.1 per cent unemployment rate is, in fact, the highest monthly rate in the past 15 months.
The figures of Jammu and Kashmir is much higher than at all India level figures and highest among all state as per reports of National Sample Survey Office(NSSO) available up to NSS68th round.
It is to mention here that the unemployment definitely the effect of population in terms of poverty and well-being particularly in State Jammu Kashmir. In Jammu Kashmir, the unemployment may depend upon the following factors
Poverty
There is deep relationship between poverty and unemployment. In many areas of Jammu and Kashmir both rural and urban sector, we see different types of poverty in society due to unemployment such as poor housing, poor infrastructure and poor health.
In Jammu Kashmir nearly 10.35 per cent of the population falls under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category with the rural areas holding more poor than the urban areas.
Out of total percentage of the population living below poverty line, the percentage of population living below poverty line in rural and urban area of JK has been estimated at 11.54% and 7.20%, respectively.
As you know that Jammu and Kashmir have highest percentages population unemployment all over in country as compared other states in many recently reports. Therefore, unemployment generates more poverty in Jammu Kashmir.
Social problems
The many social problems depend upon employment. The unemployment breeds many social problems such as dishonesty, gambling, bribery, theft etc.
In Jammu Kashmir there are many social problems due to more unemployment. Major unemployment population waste their major time in terms of gambling, bad smoking, entertainment etc.
The delivery system of development and wellbeing of state of Jammu and Kashmir is so week which results setback in many issue at national and international level. There is more dishonesty in Jammu and Kashmir as per many report published different national and international agencies.
The state Jammu and Kashmir is among one of the state where the bribery is very high as compared to other state. Overall the results of unemployment effect badly social security that is jeopardized.
Loss of human resources
The problem of unemployment causes loss of human resources. The labourers waste their maximum time in search of employment but failed to get job and satisfactory in Jammu and Kashmir. The large number of suicide cases in Jammu and Kashmir is due to unemployment.
If loss of human resources can be controlled by implementing the various government schemes and programmes properly in such a way human resources may be engaged for development and wellbeing for society.
Political instability
The main reasons behind unemployment is political instability. The unemployment gives birth to political instability in country or state and loses all faith in democratic values and peaceful means. They consider that government is worthless which fails to provide them work. The political instability in Jammu and Kashmir results many problems including high unemployment.
Exploitation of labour
In the state of unemployment, labourers are exploited to the maximum possible extent just demand bribery for social benefits in Jammu and Kashmir.
There are many schemes of labours for the betterments of labours and their family through various social schemes in which middle man deprived labours and demand corruption at very high which results poor wellbeing of the labour in Jammu and Kashmir.
It has seen also those labourers who get work have to work under adverse condition of low wages in particular state like Jammu and Kashmir.
All this tells upon the efficiency of labourers greatly influence the pattern of employment opportunities in the country particular in state Jammu and Kashmir.
At last the result being poor, a person does not make any gainful use of existing resources for future living.
Defective education system
The education system in Jammu and Kashmir has failed to respond to the existing inter-generation gap. It simply imparts general and literary education devoid of any practical content. In Jammu and Kashmir, the high dropout rate in education system leads to more unemployment.
The main reasons for dropout and discontinuation of education in Jammu and Kashmir are financial constraints, engagement in domestic activities and engagement in economic activities. According to the report “Education in India” released by National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The 32.3 percent of dropout and discontinuation of education in rural Jammu and Kashmir for males is due to financial constraints and 31.5 percent is due to engagement in economic activities while 35.7 percent of dropout and discontinuation of education in rural Jammu and Kashmir for females is due to engagement in domestic activities.
The 24.9 percent of dropout and discontinuation of education in urban Jammu and Kashmir for males is same due to financial constraints and 31.1 percentage is due to engagement in economic activities while 20.0 percent of dropout and discontinuation of education in urban Jammu and Kashmir for females is due to engagement in domestic activities.
India’s education policy merely produces clerks and lower cadre executives for the government and private concerns. The same situation is for state Jammu and Kashmir for producing clerks and lower cadre executives.
The need of the hour is that there must be sufficient number of technical training institutions and other job oriented courses at village level. Most of the students in rural areas remain ignorant of possible venues of employment and choice of occupation.
Slow growth of tertiary sector
The expansion of tertiary sector comprising commerce, trade transportation etc. is limited which could not provide employment even to the existing labour force, what to think about new entrants. As a result of this, there is a wide scale of unemployment among engineers, doctors, technically trained persons and other technocrats.
The state Jammu and Kashmir have a potential to play an important role of service sector for the growth, improve the quality of life and change of infrastructure. The tertiary sector has a pivotal role in the Jammu & Kashmir’s economic development and constitutes a major part of the economy of the State both in terms of employment potential and its contribution to the State Income (NSDP).
Decay of cottage and small scale industries
The traditional handicraft has a glorious past and was the main source of employment especially to the village crafts-men, artisans as well as non-agricultural workers.
Unfortunately, most of rural traditional crafts have been ruined or faded partly due to the unfavourable policy of the foreign rulers and partly due to tuff competition from the machine made goods. Consequently, these labourers were out of job. Most of them turned as landless labourers.
The unemployment among the educated youth particularly unemployment technically qualified persons; there is shortage of persons possessing critical skill essential for economic growth in Jammu & Kashmir.
For example experienced electrician, fitters, moulders, turners, physicians, surgeons, etc. have been seen a short supply in Jammu Kashmir. This unemployment can be reduced if vocational training / education can be improved. The Lack of skill development training programme to the educated youths in Jammu Kashmir for many needful jobs may be lost and result least development in the state.
Self-employment
It has seen that self-employment in Jammu Kashmir is very rarer because of poor avenues and opportunities. The unemployment youth in Jammu Kashmir ignores the self-employment as a lack of awareness and is not ready to come out from comfort zones like in state Jammu and Kashmir.
Another hurdle in generation of employment opportunities is that there are inappropriate means for self-employment in rural and semi-urban areas of Jammu Kashmir.
The above ill effects of unemployment needs urgent attention in Jammu Kashmir states to creations and generations of unemployment from government, stress and awareness of self-employments job, use of human resources in a better way for development and reduce poverty and well-being, help to development concept of society for employment generation, change the education system in order to reduce the dropout, emphases onskill development to unemployment youths and many other government and non-government programmes on employment scenario.
Author is Director, National Sample Survey Office (Field Operations Division) Regional office, Srinagar
altafhh@rediffmail.com