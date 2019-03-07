Effectively implement RDD schemes in JK: Skandan to officials

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stresses on expert categorization of livelihood clusters, establishment of markets for SHGs

Advisor to Governor, K Skandan today asked Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchyati Raj department to effectively implement RDD schemes with special focus on the schemes meant for road connectivity, skill development and housing.

As per an official, the Advisor was reviewing implementation of the schemes and programmes of RDD and Panchyati Raj sector here at a meeting.

A detailed discussion was held on the works under taken under MGNERGA, Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin, Water Shed Development, 14th Finance Commission, Sansad Adharsh Gram Yojona (SAGY), Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM), Himayat (DDU-GKY) Programme and Pradhan Mantri Awass Yojana (Grameen), the official added.

While reviewing the Livelihood Mission programme, the Advisor asked the concerned to identify and categorize livelihood clusters for different livelihoods by taking experts on board. He stressed on establishment of block wise common market centres for better marketing of products of Self Help Groups (SHG) so that they earn decent livelihood.

The Advisor emphasized for regularly conducting skill development trainings for rural youth through institutional linkage.

Secretary, RDD & PR Sheetal Nanda briefed the meeting about the achievements registered under RDD and Panchyati Raj sectors in the State through a power point presentation. She informed that the department has registered 18000 Gram Panchyat frontline workers under MGNERGA, completed 75 % Adhaar seeding, generated 97 % Asset IDs, done Geo-tagging of 83% assets and completed verifications of 95 % job cards during current fiscal (2018-19) till date.

The meeting was further informed that 47719 beneficiaries were registered against the target of 38772 under Pradhan Mantari Awass Yojana (Grameen), while 35594 assets were Geo-tagged, 32434 houses sanctioned, 11221 completed and work on 20000 is likely to be completed by March, 2019 end. It was also given out that 48 projects were sanctioned under Himayat (DD-GKY) Programme and 4022 persons were trained and 1398 placed.

The Advisor asked the concerned to work with utmost zeal and dedication and achieve the fixed targets well in time. He stressed on sensitizing Panchs and Sarpanchs about their responsibilities.

The meeting was attended by the Director General, RDD, Jammu, Director Panchyat, Mission Director, JK State Rural Livelihood Mission and other concerned officers, said the official.