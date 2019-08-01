Educationist Anand Kumar meets Governor

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Anand Kumar, Educationist from Bihar met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Kumar who is known best for running his ‘Super 30 Program’, which he started in Patna, Bihar in 2002, and which coaches underprivileged students for IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), apprised Governor about his ongoing and future plans for extending coaching facilities to much larger number of students from families having meager financial resources.

Governor lauded the efforts of Kumar in providing residential coaching facilities to the deserving students and observed that such initiatives of mentoring youth in pursuing their professional dreams is what is required to guide young minds on the right track. He also praised his biopic ‘Super 30’ and observed that it would be made tax free in the State.