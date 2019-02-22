Educational Institutions: The communal card

Zaahid Mushtaq
Education in India is still relatively equitable. Yes, not every marginalized person gets access to public universities. The students at the public universities come from different socio-economic backgrounds.
If this equity is taken away, actually a greater potential for political conflict will take birth, which already has taken, evident in various public universities in India, which is much more than student politics and difference in ideologies. What is happening affects all of us, and will affect our children in the future.
Universal, university education, it must be remembered is a historically recent phenomenon. Education can't be gained at a university alone. It is possible to go to the best university and remain uneducated and equally possible to be knowledgeable and wise without stepping foot inside a university.
At the same time, we also know that not having a degree, even when having the knowledge, can hamper a career in a million different ways.
We all need to speak up for more spaces in public education, for more spaces across universities and rise in employment rather than reduction.
In short, making space for more students and teachers to enter public universities rather than be shunted to private ones because of the prevailing trend of labeling students prefer private universities which they consider more patriotic.
This is one way to do something substantial for your country today; this is one way of being patriotic today.
Thus, a university is not just for knowledge through academics only; it's a world in itself where learning is through activities/discussions/debates in the informal democratic spaces of the campus.
A university stands to challenge the set narratives of the society, state and academia through proper channelization, shapes the share of public opinion.
Universities are not merely the places of academic growth and enlargers of vision but also provide growth by helping an individual place himself strongly in the social and political system of the country in particular and world in general.
Individuals in a university join to form an indispensible force to create true opposition to every injustice and where individuals learn to stand in solidarity with each other for the persecuted against the persecutors in an unbiased manner.
A university should drive change rather than stagnating it. Unfortunately, over a period of few years, a narrative has been build that a lot of people believe: all academics are brainwashed anti-nationals who later become Secret spies and join extremist ranks, plotting to destroy the country.
This narrative is not about ideological issues, its sheer anti-intellectualism which doesn't distinguish between a universities and disciplines.
Perseverance always pays off and is the most dangerous inclination of the fascists, who seem to have held away over the political and social conditions of the country.
With the agenda of communalism at their back the "perseverant forces" have started to feel that resorting to nothing but communalization of masses will score a count in the 2019 because of the failure of the claimed "New Governance Model".
In the recent years, there have been various attempts of tarnishing the images of various public sector universities, JNU, AMU, HCU, among others leading from the front.
With clear intentions, a strategy is being worked out to use AMU, amongst other minority institutions, as a launchpad for the 2019 communal flame.
Whether over its portrait of Jinnah, in the universities Students Union hall, the false sedition charges against two of its students or the baseless news of unavailability of food for the non-Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan, the university has been a soft target for the current majoritarian regime.
The latest attempts include the the Republic TV's project of “University of Terrorism” which is aimed to force the communal narrative through mass media.
Historically, AMU has been a scapegoat for these jingoistic and exclusionary 'nationalists'. AMU would emerge as a winner if the fascist agenda is challenged intelligently and the communal card rips apart. It needs wit on the part of the AMU fraternity and not emotions.
The AMU has always stood for the injustice but it is necessary that the studentssee through the agenda of hostile channels and curb their efforts of provocation. This would be the greatest frustration for the absolutist forces.
szahid023@gmail.com