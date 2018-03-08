Educational institutions remain closed in Kashmir

AgenciesSrinagar
All educational institutions remained closed as a precautionary measure for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday in the Kashmir valley, where all examinations have also been postponed though there was no strike call from JRL leadership
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) has also postponed all examinations of J&K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, which were scheduled to be held on Thursday.
The Kashmir University (KU) has also announced a postponement of examinations while the Islamic University of Sciences and Technology (IUST) decided to conduct examinations today.
The authorities had announced that all educational institutions in the Kashmir valley will remain closed till Friday as a precautionary measure. However, the educational institutions will reopen in south Kashmir on Monday.
All government and private educational institutions remained closed for the fourth day today in the valley, including in Srinagar since Monday, when schools up to middle classes were to reopen for the first time after winter vacation. The High and Higher Secondary institutions, which reopened last month, also remained closed today.
However, the teaching and other staff of the institutions have been directed to report to duty in their respective schools and colleges though there will be no class work.
The KU has also announced a suspension of teaching classes and examinations. However, the all examination IUST will be held as scheduled today.
Meanwhile, the J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) in a fresh notification has informed all the concerned candidates that the examination of J&K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, scheduled to be held on Thursday, has been postponed. The revised schedule for the aforesaid papers shall be notified separately.
Education institutions were closed from Monday, when there was a separatist strike call against the killing of six people, including two Lashkhar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants in an encounter with security forces in Shopian on Sunday night.
Though there was no strike call on Tuesday, educational institutions remained closed in the valley. However, there was a strike call against the shifting of detenues to outside the jails on wednesday. The JRL leadership had also called for Shopian Challo on Wednesday.
