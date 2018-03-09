Education vital in redefining gender norms: KU VC

KU holds seminar to mark International Women’s Day
Srinagar:
The University of Kashmir on Thursday organised a day-long seminar to mark the International Women’s Day.
The seminar titled ‘role of educational institutions in promoting women’s rights’ was organised by the Women’s Studies Centre in collaboration with Dean College Development Council and Institute of Home Science.
In his presidential address, vice-chancellor Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi underlined that education can play an important role in redefining gender norms.
“However,” he said, “I believe instead of gender equality, we should strive for gender justice because if justice is not done, any sort of equality whatsoever cannot be achieved.”
Maintaining that the idea of a social justice system is based on the moral fabric of a society, Prof Andrabi added: “We have inherited a rich legacy which has always taught us to respect women folk and we must always strive to preserve our moral ethos.”
Noted scholar and writer Prof Naseema Shafai, the guest of honour, said: “While it is true that gender equality is still a distant dream especially in the third world countries, we cannot deny that across the world including in our part, women are progressing and emerging as leaders in various fields.”
Prof Shafai however said that there is a long way to go “and our women are still not aware about their rights and I think it is here that institutions like universities can play a big role in spreading awareness.”
In her welcome address, Dean College Development Council and Coordinator Women’s Studies Centre, Prof Neelofar Khan, said: “We have been celebrating this day in our university for the last more than 15 years and it is due to our strenuous efforts and cooperation from the university administration that a Day Care Center at the Institute of Home Science is a reality now.”
