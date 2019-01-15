Education top priority, new programs being introduced: DSE clarifies

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
Refuting the statement regarding ignoring of education sector and ineffective implementation of winter tutorials by present administration, Department of School Education (DSE) has clarified that all the programs which were implemented or started earlier including winter tutorials are in practice in this session as well, in the same manner as they were in previous years.
In a statement, the Department authorities releasing the figures said that a total of 65657 students are presently receiving free coaching in 653 winter tutorials, Super 50 coaching centers, Civil Services, and remedial teaching centers.
As per the details provided by the Department, 61731 students are enrolled in winter tutorials and remedial Teaching centers, 2426 deserving students have been enrolled under 10% quota of the Department in private coaching centers for free coaching and 1400 students receiving coaching in District Level Super 50 coaching centers for professional courses including one Divisional Centre at Hyderpora, Srinagar.
Apart from this 100 students are being provided free coaching in Civil Services Super 50 coaching center at GHSS Kothibagh.
As per the data received from different Districts of Kashmir Division, 4023 students are enrolled for free coaching in 48 winter tutorials in District Ganderbal, 9654 students in 56 centres of Kupwara, 10030 students in 144 centres of Baramulla, 6917 students in 98 centres of Budgam, 513 students in 27 centres of Srinagar, 2750 students in 18 centres of District Kargil, 12205 students in 96 centres of Anantnag, 1642 students in 32 centres of Shopian, 5198 students in 39 centres of Bandipora, 2364 students in 40 centres of Pulwama, 5235 students in 35 centres of Kulgam and 2500 students in 19 centres of District Leh and thus a total of 63031 students are under rolls in 652 centres including Super 50, remedial teaching centres and winter tutorials. 2426 students are enrolled for free coaching under 10% quota of the Department in Private Coaching Centres of the Valley for different streams and 1400 students are enrolled in 12 District Level Super 50 coaching centers and one Divisional Centre for professional courses. Apart from this, 100 students are enrolled for free coaching in Civil Services like last year.
The Department has clarified that the Administration is serious regarding the education sector and has kept the education among top priorities. The Department has added that every step is being taken for the development of education sector besides the effective implementation of previous programs and introducing new programs like effective training of teachers as per the modern aspirations and practices, establishment of drug de-addiction centres in 311 schools of Kashmir Division, 52 Model and 122 Voluntary KG centres where more than 6000 students have been enrolled and are being provided with quality basic education.