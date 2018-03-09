Education scenario in Kulgam reviewed

Srinagar:
A meeting was held today to review education scenario in Kulgam constituency. The meeting was attended by Member Legislative Assembly Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, and Secretary Education Department Farooq Ahmad Shah.
During the meeting, issues related to literacy rate, availability of teaching staff, strengthening of basic infra, training of teachers, implementation of SSA and RAMSA schemes in the Kulgam constituency were discussed.
It was stressed upon the concerned officers to make the functioning of the Department smooth and to make the teaching staff available in all the schools of the area.
Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo was directed to ensure the framing of calendar for the conduct of different teacher trainings and other activities by the Principal, DIET Kulgam.
The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary Masrat ul Islam, Additional Secretary Ali Afsar Khan, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Akbar Bhat, Financial Advisor Mahesh Chander, officers from SSA and RMSA and other concerned officials.
