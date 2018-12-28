Education, revolution and occupation

If you are trying to bring revolution through education it is always possible
Aabid Rehman Pala
Islam does not provide any new concept of knowledge; it simply broadens its contours. There is not any concept of Islamic or worldly knowledge.
Islam puts all the knowledge of world under a supreme source known as Al-Quran. Then all the other disciplines including science, arts, technology etc come under its jurisdiction as tributaries that have their roots in it.
Quoting the holy sayings of Prophet (PBUH) that Quran is the mother of all knowledge. Mother is the place where one can trace its genesis. It means that Quran acts as a mother to all the knowledge existing in the universe.
This thing also has a proof in Quran as many sayings of Almighty in the Quran have been proved by the modern science and technology and many things are still beyond their mind and imagination which are yet to be proven.
In other such example, Quran has been defined as a big lake of knowledge from where the small and big tributaries emerge towards different areas. The destination of these tributaries could be different but their origin is same.
In short it is the universality of Islam which gives the diverse realisation of things which otherwise are confined by the materialistic world.
It is education which broadens the borders of knowledge and indeed it is the most powerful tool which can tackle any huddle.
Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the patron of Mohammadan Anglo Oriental College used this tool to emancipate the Muslims of subcontinent from the hornet's nest when they were made responsible for the mutiny of 1857 by the British and made the target.
He was of the opinion that; be your problems social, political or economic, unless you won't turn towards education, nothing is going to change. You have to delve for the solution which certainly lies in it. The notion is indeed extensive and comprehensive in itself as it is based on a strong conviction.
After his visit of England, Sir Syed discovered the reason behind the development and progress of the west. He was also well acquainted about the fact that what led to the downfall of the Muslims and why the helm of the literary world was transferred from Muslim world to the western nations.
After the flourishing of Islam, Muslims under the leadership of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions were successful in building a large Islamic empire stretching from the holy city of Madinah to the once mighty empires of Persia and Mesopotamia. Many reasons are responsible for the success. The urge to seek education, research and mental effort are few such factors worth mentioning.
The land which was brought under the Islamic empire was not kept under dark but subsequently introduced to the world of education and research. This led to the growth of Muslim scholars, intellectuals, and scientists who carried forward the legacy of education and research under the light of moral Islamic teachings.
That is why more than 95 percent of the scientists existing then were Muslims. But these things in solo can never be enough for the instant success Muslims were bestowed with.
Then there were people who strived day and night, say at every juncture to keep the things going. They sacrificed their comfort zones for their future generations. They were farsighted people with whose grace the candle of Islam remained alight for such a long period.
The Muslim empire from Madinah went on stretching its wings. They were giving world surprise after surprise with new discoveries and inventions and world was following them.
As long as they were glued to their mission and kept the spirit of education, research and mental effort alive, the world was under their feet. But once, they left this path and became dull, lethargic and comfort lovers, the west was ever ready to snatch the helm from the Muslims without letting them know.
The work of research and power of mental effort slowly fatigued and west took the advantage from the libraries and laboratories abandoned by the Muslims. They hold the flag of struggle and mental effort which Muslims had thrown away.
Consequently, the speed of growth of Muslims stood still, their running river all of a sudden stopped in the valley of stillness and calm and just became a pond.
Muslims were gradually removed from the position of leadership, the grip of their control over the thoughts, science, culture and political power of the world nations loosened.
Because formerly the land was brought under the fold of Islam for the sake of Islam but later on the seed of materialism was sown in their minds and they considered the Muslim empire as their personal property. This led to the disintegration of Muslim empire.
After the defeat on political level, they were defeated on the level of knowledge, culture and civilization also. Remember, it should never be considered as the defeat of Islam but of the Muslims who could not keep up such a great revolutionary notion provided by it.
Both pen and sword was taken away from the Muslims when they were busy in materialistic things. The direction of the train whose helm till then was in their hands was also changed in the opposite direction.
When the west gained the speed with their own research and literature, Muslims woke from the slumber. They perceive the storm of the west but could only watch like a mute spectator. They could not even counter the storm as they lack the intellectuals and their literature had become irrelevant. They tried to walk back but couldn't as the train was taking them with it. They could only find themselves walking backwards inside the moving train.
No doubt, education has the tendency to bring about a revolution non-violently but for that a peaceful ambience and feasible environment is required. Imagine when the peace is disrupted and the education sector is kept in limbo, when the schools are burnt down and students are maimed, when the teachers are tortured and killed.
In short, when no vent is given to the education sector fearing a revolution, it is a conflict. The conflict; where the oppressor doesn't want the occupied to wake up from the slumber and think of something peaceful and nonviolent. The conflict; where they are forced to choose the path of violence.
Conflict is a curse where the concept of normal life simply doesn't exist. It leaves you distracted and mentally dead. You are neither free to do something according to your will nor think beyond conflict.
It keeps you confined only up to a protest which are at times simply hijacked and misrepresented by the state and eventually subdued. Protest is a right in a democratic setup not a fervour or fantasy.
When the state repression increases, you have no right to question its eruption. The protests then don't look for the feasible time or place but can erupt anywhere and anytime.
But when the protests erupt from the educational institutions that are considered as peace nicks, one wonders that is it the fault in education or the state?
In short, when the peace is made endangered, how can the education be possible? There the peaceful things and actions often took a violent mode and end up killing dozens. And when you are living in the world's most militarized zone, the words like peace, harmony, tranquillityetc look good in texts only. They have nothing to do at the ground.
Also the land which has seeped the blood of innocents can seldom be calm. Remember, there are only two ways to revolution, violent and nonviolent. When the gates of former are closed, the later automatically take place.
Post Script: World is in the Twenty-first century and consequently touching the zenith. The technology has shrunk the world into a globe.
In this fast moving world when you are still clamouring for the basic rights, imagine how far is development from you and from where would you start to progress?
pala.abid@gmail.com