Education reforms

Educational experts and civil society intellectuals should sit
together to find some foolproof breakthrough
Educational experts and civil society intellectuals should sit
Ahmad Kashmiri
The menace of tuitions and the mushroom growth of coaching centers in
Kashmir has been a prolonged debate in Kashmir that gets accelerated
every time an unwanted incident of low or high intensity occurs.
Basically, what experts say is that the state lacks an education
policy that would go in accordance with the social and geographical
stuff of the Kashmir society.
The derailing of educational sector has been getting exposed at
various levels due to the lack of an education policy or at least a
uniform mechanism to check the varied ramifications of malfunctioning
of the system in vogue.
However, what can be called as a good step, Board of School Education
has now sought public opinion on one of the vital issues that is
merger of practical examination into the theory paper.
Indeed, merger of practical examinations and the streamlining of
syllabi are the two vital points that need to be addressed.
Merger of practical examinations:
With cool mind and repeated pondering upon this issue one reaches the
conclusion that the existence of practical examinations internal as
well as external, as a separate entity has given rise to many problems
again including that of the coaching menace.
The vested interested elements involved in ‘coaching commerce’ now
brainwash their students (customers) that schools and colleges were
meant for cultural and sports activities and the education must be
achieved by doing coaching from coaching centers.
There are other heinous aspects also where this long-aged trend has
been a tool of exploitation even and it continues till date also from
secondary to varsity levels. Moral boundaries do not permit to mention
the details here.
Psychologically these sessional and practical examinations remain in
the psyche of a student for the whole year and they haplessly make
compromises with the unscrupulous elements; barring the fact that
there is always a scope for real coaching in every field.
Practical is the part of academic courses there is no denial about it
but it being a separate entity in the examination system has been
problematic with regard to academic performance and the social ethics
as for the prevailing system of education is concerned.
The dire need of the time is that educational experts and civil
society intellectuals sit together to find some foolproof breakthrough
wherein the merger of practical examination with the general exam
becomes possible so that there can remain no room for wrongdoers to
exploit the students at any level.
Streamlining of syllabi:
One more reason of derailing of educational system is the syllabi
itself. The text books and other stationary seem to be passed by the
screening authorities such as different educational and professional
boards and universities including JKBOSE and Kashmir Universities
blindly without checking different credentials.
One wonders to see the pictures of film actors and actresses in text
books such as books of art and information technology and the
stationary material such as note books etc.
In syllabi we incorporate romantic stuff and expect morale what crude
joke other than this.
In short an in-depth study be done and thought needs to be given to
such a policy or system, harboring such a foundation of the
educational set up in the state wherein all apprehensions and present
wrongs will automatically be set right within the system as inbuilt.
BOSE has taken a good initiative, universities particularly Kashmir
University too must address this important issue.