Education off the track

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), the flagship programme of the government of India to make elementary education universal, in J&K is now popular for other reasons than education. It is usually the salaries of SSA teachers that are withheld and the ensuing protests that has gained popularity than the making elementary education more accessible and universal. Last year the Ministry of Human Resource Development taking a dig at the state education department said that the department had failed to construct girls’ hostels in 97 blocks of the state under another scheme Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan. Our education woes are not limited to poor implementation of schemes, as multiple threads have been picked up that show how badly the state has been performing on this important front. Recently, we had the fee issue that almost brought the authorities to knees. Forget the private sector, many innovative steps have been tried by the state to fix the derailed education sector in Kashmir. The government school students lag behind those of private educational institutions even as state tried to do away with the practice of private tuitions that see a surge in winter months. The government also banned mid-term transfers of teachers hoping that frequent transfers that affect the education of children will be taken care of. Given the performance of the students, drastic steps need to be taken up to overhaul the education sector in Kashmir and real course corrections are needed as government teachers despite being better qualified fail to deliver. The pass percentage of the government schools has continuously remained low and children hardly figure in the merit list, due to lack of accountability in government set up. The government must review the performance of teachers on timely basis against specific benchmarks. One more indicator of the lack of proper education in government schools is the shutting down of large number of schools following decreased rolls. There are also unconfirmed reports about schools where the number of students is lesser than the staff. Considering such discrepancies, what can be expected out of the institutions that are run by the government? Despite these problems and more, we only get to know about SSA teachers’ salaries and protests. Time has come when the government must come up with real solutions to real problems to get the education sector back on track.