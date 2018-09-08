Education effective instrument in growth, development of society: Saroori

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu: -
Member of Legislative Assembly from Inderwal, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori inaugurated Rs. 4.62 crores developmental projects in Chatroo area of district Kishtwar.
According to a statement, Executive Engineer R&B division Chatroo, Mohinder Kumar, AEE Anil Mehra, officials from R&B, RDD, Education including Irshad Ahmed, Zahid Rashid Mughal, Adil Riyaz, Jawaz Hussain, Contractor’s Jagdish Raj, Shabir Ahmed Peter besides these senior Congressmen’s Altaf Hussain Malik, Santosh Kumar, Mohd Rustum and others were present on the occasion.
The MLA Inderwal inaugurated Gujjar-Bakerwal Hostel at Chatroo which was build at an estimated cost of Rs 1.80 crores and girls hostel constructed under RAMSA scheme which was build at an estimated cost of 2.82 crores. These projects have been executed by the Roads and Building department.
Briefing the MLA Inderwal about these projects the Executive Engineer R&B division Chatroo, Shri. Mohinder Kumar said the Gujjar-Bakerwal and Girls hotel will have intake capacity of 50 and 100 bedded respectively each inmates and would provide boarding and lodging facility to students of remote areas of the district.
Saroori, after inaugurating the two hostels at Chatroo, said that these hostels will have all the modern facilities including sports and recreation activities for the Tribal community and for the girls so that they could compete with the children of all other modern and reputed schools.
Terming education as an effective instrument in growth and development of society, Saroori said that tribal and other under privileged communities need special attention and focus in this regard. “Together we all need to make earnest efforts to encourage and promote education among tribal youth to enable them improve their socio-economic standards and lead a dignified life,” Saroori added.