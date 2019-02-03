Education Deptt gets freedom: Shah Faesal on Wani’s PDP joining

Srinagar, Feb 02 :
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal today said the education department has got freedom today. He said this, minutes after Jammu & Kashmir teachers forum president Abdul Qayoom Wani resigned from the services and joined Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) formally.
Faesal, who has also served as Director Education Kashmir, in a facebook post said, “Education Department gets freedom today. Congrats to Teacher community and the school children who had been held hostage all these years. With masks down, Inshallah, Education will flourish now in the valley of Kashmir.” (KNS)
Shah Faesal is a chocolate boy, whimsical person: Wani
Srinagar, Feb 02: Hitting back at Shah Faesal, Former Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) president Abdul Qayoom Wani said that the education department got freedom the day they shunted Faesal out of the department.
Reacting sharply to Faesal’s comments, Wani told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that Shah Faesal is a chocolate boy and a childish person. “He can talk anything rubbish. I have been telling again and again that he is a whimsical person,” he said.
Abdul Qayoom Wani on Saturday joined Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and was welcomed by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and Party Patron Muzaffar Hussain Beigh into the party fold. (KNS)