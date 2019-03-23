Education department suspends class work at schools in Bandi Payeen Baramulla

Officials at education department have suspended the class work at schools at Bandi Payeen Kandi area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, following an encounter in which two militants were killed.

Chief Education Officer Baramulla, Ghulam Mohammad Lone said that the classwork in schools at Bandi Payeen has been suspended for a day.

“We have received an order from Deputy Commissioner's office, requesting closure of schools at Bandi Payeen for at least 10 days in order to sanitize the area in view of the recent encounter. We have decided to suspend the classwork for a day. Further action will be taken after meeting with DC Baramulla today,” CEO Baramulla said.

Earlier in an order vide number DCB/PS/5638-39 dated 22 March, 2019, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla has requested for closure of schools at Bandi Payeen for at least 10 days.

“Cheif Education Baramulla may find enclosed letter No CS/2048-50 dated 22-03-2019 from SSP Baramulla wherein he has advised to close the schools for at least 10 days at Bandi Payeen to sanitize the whole area in view of the recent encounter and possibility of explosives. Immediate necessary action may be taken in the matter,” the order copy reads.

Earlier police said that an under construction building of education department was damaged in the encounter where the militants had taken refuge on Thursday. Two militants of Jaish were killed in the encounter.

Locals at Bandi Payeen said that a high school and a middle school building in the vicinity of encounter site were also partially damaged in the encounter.