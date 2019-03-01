Education business

The popular perception that the best investment is that which is incurred on education has a rational base. The merits of education exceed all dividends made by any other human endeavor. Some of it may be quantified, while most of it cannot be precisely put and described in terms of figures. For human development, education continues to be the approved and proven method. Therefore, states and governments often prioritize education and work round the clock to achieve the goals in this vital sector. We have seen education in Jammu and Kashmir suffer, from chronic problems due to fallacious policies or their implementation, from limited resources, from the political instability triggered by the events particularly in Kashmir, etc. All of these obstacles make it more challenging for the state education apparatus to achieve its goals – be it in the form of completing syllabus, or building of new schools or improving the quality education in schools. Miscalculations often happen, largely due to incoherence in the state’s policy or statutes regarding the education. It makes the education system especially in areas where government is in control look poor. It was expected that private means may help the government to fulfill the responsibility of a welfare state by affording education to the poor and needy. The necessity for the private sector to exist and work in tandem with the government to promote education is needed as the state’s spending on education sector is very low, despite the claims made by the government from time to time that it is a priority sector. The state is still lagging in its goal of universalization of education and that is why the responsibility also lies on the private sector to come in and help achieve the standards of education here. Unfortunately, in the private sector schools have become so much commercialized that they operate like factories, paying more attention towards their monetary profits than improving the education set up in the state. It is for this reason that the modern day students lack any ingenuity and clarity of purpose, and the education system that prevails in the state is only adding to the unemployment level here. On the practical side, there is not only the need to revise the curriculum of the private schools, but also to ensure that the institutions stop the practice of fleecing the students. Private schools are not only charging exorbitant fees, but are even making the people pay heavy donations to get admissions. Opening of a private school is seen more as an attempt to earn profit than to improve the education setup in Kashmir. Education needs to be delinked from commercialization, and only the government has the power to do so.